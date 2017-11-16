Dublin releases ‘Cruiser Conversation’ video on roundabout safety

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — The city of Dublin has released a video to help people stay safe in a roundabout.

Officer Chuck Collier, with the Dublin Police Department, and Public Information Officer Josh Poland team up on the city’s Facebook page to tell people about the proper procedures when driving in a roundabout.

However, the duo provides a little humor first, featuring some “round” songs.

Poland tries to convince Collier to sing The Beach Boys “I Get Around,” Dead Or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round,” and Yes’ “Roundabout,” to no avail.

Collier does offer safety tips to drivers in a roundabout including: Picking the right lane before entering the roundabout, do not switch lanes once inside a roundabout, and pay attention to signs to know which turn you need to take once inside the roundabout.

In August a roundabout opened along Riverside Drive and West Dublin Granville Road.