Dublin releases ‘Cruiser Conversation’ video on roundabout safety

By Published:

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — The city of Dublin has released a video to help people stay safe in a roundabout.

Officer Chuck Collier, with the Dublin Police Department, and Public Information Officer Josh Poland team up on the city’s Facebook page to tell people about the proper procedures when driving in a roundabout.

However, the duo provides a little humor first, featuring some “round” songs.

Poland tries to convince Collier to sing The Beach Boys “I Get Around,” Dead Or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round,” and Yes’ “Roundabout,” to no avail.

Collier does offer safety tips to drivers in a roundabout including: Picking the right lane before entering the roundabout, do not switch lanes once inside a roundabout, and pay attention to signs to know which turn you need to take once inside the roundabout.

In August a roundabout opened along Riverside Drive and West Dublin Granville Road.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s