Florida boy found in septic tank accidentally drowned

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A medical examiner has ruled that the death of a 3-year-old Florida boy whose body was found in a park’s underground sewage tank was an accidental drowning.

The Florida Times-Union reports that the cause was listed on Amari Harley’s recently released death certificate.

The boy was at a family function at Jacksonville’s Bruce Park on October 22 when he disappeared. He was found in the tank hours later.

The top of the tank had a rubber lid. Somehow the lid was moved and the boy got inside. A concrete cover is now seals the tank.

The sheriff’s office and others are still investigating. Attorney Kay Harper Williams, who represents the boy’s family, said the family wants to know how a septic tank in a park was unsecured.