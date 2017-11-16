Flyers fall to Hofstra in Charleston Classic opener

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Senior Darrell Davis scored a career high 20 points and Kostas Antetokounmpo tallied his first career double-double in a 72-69 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

In the first round of the 2017 Gildan Charleston Classic, Antetokounmpo added 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Trey Landers, John Crosby and Xeyrius Williams each scored nine points.

The Flyers dropped to 1-1 on the season.

FIRST HALF

The Dayton Flyers trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half but remained within striking distance. UD trailed 36-31 at the half.

Davis led the Flyers with 11 points. He made 2 of 3 3-pointers. The rest of the team made 1 of 8.

SECOND HALF

The Flyers briefly took lead after a 3-pointer and free throw by Darrell Davis with two minutes to go. Hofstra responded with three straight free throws.

Jalen Crutcher missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds that would have tied the game, but the shot rattled in and out.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Free Throws. Hofstra made 20 of 26 free throws. Dayton made 9 of 14.

Josh Cunningham, the reigning A-10 Player of the Week, battled foul trouble and finished with seven points.

UD shot 44 percent from the field, but was 6 of 22 from beyond the arc with Davis converting four of those.

UP NEXT

Dayton will face the Ohio Bobcats on Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET.