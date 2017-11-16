House passes sweeping GOP tax overhaul

President Donald Trump, left, walks with House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, as they leave a meeting with House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington. Trump is at the Capitol for a pep rally with House Republicans, shortly before the chamber is expected to approve the tax bill over solid Democratic opposition. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed a sweeping Republican tax bill cutting taxes for corporations and many people. It puts GOP leaders closer to delivering to President Donald Trump a crucial legislative achievement after nearly a year of failures.

The House voted 227-205 along party lines to approve the bill, which would bring the biggest revamp of the U.S. tax system in three decades.

Most of the House bill’s reductions would go to business. Both the Senate and House would slash the 35 percent corporate tax rate to 20 percent and reduce levies on millions of partnerships and certain corporations, including many small businesses.

Personal income tax rates for many would be reduced through some deductions, and credits would be reduced or eliminated. But projected federal deficits would grow by $1.5 trillion over the coming decade.

