Man in New Mexico pens Amazon HQ song

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Amazon is sorting through 238 proposals to house the company’s second headquarters, and a Las Vegas man is trying to woo the online giant with a song. A man from Las Vegas, New Mexico, that is.

KOB-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico reports Las Vegas resident Jim Terr pen a tune to attract Amazon to the small northern New Mexico city.

The song highlights the food, natural beauty, architecture and pop culture in Las Vegas.

But the city of Las Vegas didn’t submit a bid to Amazon.

The online had retailer kicked off its hunt for a second home base in September, promising 50,000 new jobs and construction spending of more than $5 billion.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was born in Albuquerque.

Dayton is among the cities hoping to land the new headquarters. Amazon already announced they will build a $30 million fulfillment center in the Warren County city of Monroe after receiving an Ohio tax credit.

The Dayton Business Journal reports the possibility of Dayton as the host city for Amazon’s “HQ2” was confirmed on Sept. 13. Mayor Nan Whaley said the Dayton region offers many aspects that could be attractive to Amazon, including its universities, research facilities, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the city’s proximity to Interstates 70 and 75.

