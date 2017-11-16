McDonald’s drive-thru window break-in: Suspect surrenders

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A suspect has surrendered in a McDonald’s break-in in which a woman squeezed her way through a drive-thru window.

Police said in a statement that 27-year-old Jessica Marie Cross of Springdale, Maryland, turned herself in to officers Thursday in Maryland’s Howard County. She is charged with burglary and theft.

Widely seen surveillance video of the Nov. 5 burglary shows a woman worming into a McDonald’s in Columbia, Maryland, through the unlocked window. It also shows her helping herself to a soft drink and making off with a box of items.

Police say Cross stole $1,400 in cash, a purse, food and Happy Meal toys. Investigators say Cross is seen on video attempting to remove her fingerprints and disable the surveillance system.

Online court records don’t list a lawyer for Cross.

