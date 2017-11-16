Mom makes son who’s suspended from school do free yard work

(WFLA) — One mom’s tough-love approach is getting tons of praise online.

After a Louisiana mom found out her son was suspended from school for three days, she decided he wasn’t going to sit around and enjoy the time off.

Demetris Payne shared this post on Facebook asking if anyone needed some free yard work done because her son was available all weekend long.

But, that didn’t last very long. Payne got lots of responses on the post and soon her son was booked solid through the weekend and mom wasn’t going to let him live it down.

She shared multiple photos and videos on social media of her son working hard and learning from his punishment.

Then on Tuesday, Payne shared these photos of her son back at school with a plan set up to stay on track.

Folks across the country have thanked and congratulated Payne for being a model parent, teaching her son the valuable lesson of consequences.