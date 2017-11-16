DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – You can use Thursday as an excuse to go out to your favorite fast food restaurant.

Today is National Fast Food Day and you can celebrate by taking a meal to go.

According to the National Day Calendar, people in the United States have been going to fast food restaurants since the 1950s.

Standard fast food menu items include hamburgers and other sandwiches, fish, fried chicken, chicken nuggets, tacos, pizza, hot dogs, french fries, onion rings, breakfast biscuits, coffee and ice cream.

The first Happy Meal was served in June 1979.

