National organization to help people quit smoking

The American Cancer Society is running its Great American Smokeout campaign Thursday, with a goal in helping people quit smoking.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, smoking kills 480,000 people every year in the United States.

Experts say even if you quit smoking for one day, you could help yourself out and your health.

“If you quit before the age of 35 you can gain most of the life years lost from smoking tobacco products so you’re looking on an average of a ten year loss and you can gain nine of those years back if you quit. Even if you’re older, you can still gain life years back. So there is a motivation to quit even well into your elderly years.” American Cancer Society member Jeff Drope said.

