Ohio State suspends 37 fraternities amidst hazing, alcohol investigations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has suspended 37 fraternities, according to a Thursday press release.

This includes all all social, recruitment and new member activities for Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters.

The university says it has been investigating 11 of the 37 chapters since the beginning of the year, mostly for cases involving hazing and alcohol.

In an email to IFC presidents, senior director of sorority and fraternity life Ryan Lovell said the number of investigations is “unacceptably high.”

“The university will not tolerate behavior that puts the health and safety of students at risk,” he wrote.

Fraternity members are still allowed to participate in chapter meetings and longstanding philanthropic events, Lovell said in his message.

The 11 fraternities under investigation are Alpha Epsilon Pi, Beta Theta Pi, Delta Chi, Kappa Sigma, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Kappa Psi, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon, and Zeta Beta Tau

The university released this statement in part: