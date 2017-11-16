Police investigate double shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are responding to a double shooting that started in Dayton and ended in Harrison Township.

Police are investigating two locations in Dayton: a car wash on Gettysburg Avenue and the intersection of Evansville Avenue and Falmouth Avenue.

According to neighbors who spoke with 2 NEWS, people living near that intersection heard gunshots and went outside. That’s when they found a man and woman inside a car who had both been shot.

Neighbors also said they saw an infant in the backseat of the car, but that baby was not injured.

Both victims were transported to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest on this developing story.

