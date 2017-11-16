Police say car runs red light, causing crash in Kettering

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a car ran a red light, causing an early morning crash in Kettering.

It happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of E. Dorothy Lane and Wilmington Pike.

Officers say a car ran a light and side-swiped another car.

Witnesses told police the driver of the car that ran the red light was unconscious immediately after the crash.

By the time officers arrived, the man was conscious. The woman driving the other car was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The car that ran the light was left sitting in the middle of the intersection. Police were able to direct most traffic around the crash.

The left turn lane from E. Dorothy Lane to Wilmington Pike was closed due to the crash. All lanes of traffic have since reopened.

Alcohol or drugs aren’t considered factors in the crash. Police say the man driving the car that caused the crash will be cited for running a red light.