70 mph roads leads to increased crashes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new study released by Ohio State Highway Patrol says an increase of five miles per hour is causing more deadly crashes.

The study, done by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, says crashes on 70 mile per hour roads have jumped 24 percent. Fatal and injury crashes have increased 22 percent.

Speed limits were raised to 70 miles per hour from 65 miles per hour, four years ago, back in 2013. The study compared data in the two years before the change, to the two years after the change.

Sgt Jeff Kramer of Ohio State Highway Patrol says he’s not surprised by the findings as speed is a common factor in crashes – but ultimately it’s up to the driver to be cautious.

“We all kind of anticipated some type of increase in crashes. only because when you’re traveling faster, the distance that your following need to increase, the amount of time it takes to stop, increases,” Kramer said.

Kramer added, although higher rates of speed do play a role in crashes, as long as you’re following the speed limit safely, there shouldn’t be a problem.

He said most fatalities and crashes are caused by drivers making bad decisions while traveling at 70 miles per hour.

“All the crashes happen because a driver decides improperly to do something,” Kramer said. “Whether it’s improperly decides to drive fast, drive reckless, drive aggressively. Those correlations of fatals really rely on the driver.”