Brigid’s Path preparing nurses before first infants expected Nov. 27

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The line of infants in need because of the opioid epidemic will start moving as Brigid’s Path inches closer to opening its doors to babies born with addiction.

Brigid’s Path expects their first patient on November 27th.

With staff in place, it’s only as matter of time.

“We have nurses that are saying, let me do it, let me do it! I want to help this population. I actually got a text message the other morning that said, please call me. I want to be involved,” said Lisa Jasin, Brigid’s Path Clinical Director.

Lisa Jasin, a neonatal nurse practitioner has seen addicted newborns at larger hospitals, desperately needing specialized attention.

That’s where Brigid’s Path comes in.

“Here at Brigid’s Path, the babies that need to be held, that need to be cuddled. That need small frequent feeding, will be the priority,” said Jasin.

Jasin says the facility will use medical treatment but this space is more for love and compassion.

“We are practicing family-centered care. Where we have the opportunity to use role model care and parenting. For parents that perhaps haven’t had that role modeling,” said Jasin.

Executive director and the visionary of Brigid’s Path, Jill Kingston is just a week away from accomplishing one her dreams.

“The reality hits and it’s like our hard work and this community support has paid off. We are really going to make this happen,” said Kingston.

However, because of funding, only 4 infants can be taken in at this time.

“It’s difficult to have to wait to care for a child. When we know there is a place for a family in need and it comes down to money being the reason we can’t help them,” said Kingston.

If you are interested in donating to Brigid’s Path, head to their website.

Brigid’s Path expects to have to rely on private funding for the next 2-years.