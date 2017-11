DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Chipotle restaurants around the Miami Valley are raising money for a special cause.

The fast-food chain is donating half of all the sales from Sunday, November 19 to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

You can walk into a Chipotle near you and let the cashier know you would like to support the JDRF Diabetes Foundation.

To find a Chipotle near you, click here.