Company to gift power to families

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Some local families will get the gift of power this holiday season.

Dayton Power and Light provided a $115,000 corporate grant and customers gave generous donations to the Salvation Army Friday to help families in need of power this winter.

The Gift of Power program started in 2015 and has helped more than 1000 families in need.

The Gift of Power helps DP&L customers who are just above the income guidelines for other Ohio Energy Assistance programs. The program begins the day after January 16, 2018 and runs through April 15, 2018.

To learn more about the program or to make an online donation, click here.

