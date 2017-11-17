Cops: Florida man left baby, 3-year-old in car while in strip club

By Published:
Willie Lee Jordan Jr., jail booking photo

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a Florida man left a 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old child in the backseat of a car while he was inside a strip club.

Lee County jail records show that Fort Myers police arrested 23-year-old Willie Lee Jordan Jr. shortly before 4 a.m. on Nov. 10 and charged him with two counts of child neglect.

Jordan told police he was inside the strip club for a matter of minutes, but Scarlett’s General Manager Christopher Mays told WBBH-TV he was inside for at least 30 minutes.

A customer heard the infant crying and helped the older child unlock the car with the help of staff. Police say the baby was found upside down.

The Department of Children and Families is investigating.

It’s unclear if Jordan has a lawyer.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s