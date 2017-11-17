Cunningham, Davis power Dayton past Ohio, 79-65

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Darrell Davis scored a career high 25 points and Josh Cunningham added 18 points and a career-best 19 rebounds as the Dayton Flyers bounced the Ohio Bobcats, 79-65, in the second round of the 2017 Gildan Charleston Classic.

Xeyrius Williams tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Jordan Davis added 10 points off the bench.

Dayton improved to 2-1 on the season.

FIRST HALF

Dayton built a 41-32 halftime lead in the consolation-round matchup at TD Arena, ending the half on a 13-5 run.

Darrell Davis scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting. He made 2 of 4 3-pointers.

SECOND HALF

The Flyers continued to maintain control never trailing in the second 20 minutes.

Ohio would cut the deficit to nine with 5:19 to play, but Dayton kept the Bobcats at bay on a 9-6 run to close the contest.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Dayton went 10 for 29 from three-point range and hit 13 of 15 at the free throw line.

It was the first time this season Dayton had four or more players scoring in double figures.

Cunningham’s 19 boards were the most since Steve McElvene grabbed 16 against North Florida on Dec. 5, 2015.

Darrell Davis in the Charleston Classic is averaging 22.5 points on 14 of 26 shooting from the field (.538) and 7 of 12 (.583) from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Dayton will play Old Dominion in the fifth-place game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.