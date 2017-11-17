Dayton Police search for chase suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a driver who led officers on a brief chase.

The driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop near Harvard Boulevard and Richmond Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police pursued the car and the chase ended a short time later near the intersection of Germantown Street and James H. McGee Boulevard.

The driver ran away from the scene.

Police used a K-9 unit to track the suspect, but didn’t find anyone.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the suspect, or why they tried to pull over the vehicle.