Dayton Police search for chase suspect

By Published:
Police look for a suspect who led officers on a chase in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are looking for a driver who led officers on a brief chase.

Police look for a suspect who led officers on a chase in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

The driver refused to pull over for a traffic stop near Harvard Boulevard and Richmond Avenue around 2:45 a.m. on Friday.

Police pursued the car and the chase ended a short time later near the intersection of Germantown Street and James H. McGee Boulevard.

The driver ran away from the scene.

Police used a K-9 unit to track the suspect, but didn’t find anyone.

Authorities haven’t released the identity of the suspect, or why they tried to pull over the vehicle.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s