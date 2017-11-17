Dayton woman leads mission to help the homeless

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton woman is making it her personal mission to give back this Thanksgiving.

With the help of donations, Breanna Adams was able to put together 100 “blessing bags” filled with food, water and toiletries for the homeless.

“It’s a lot of homeless people that’s in need,” Adams said. “And they need people like us to help them.”

Adams first gave out 25 blessing bags to homeless women over the holidays last year. She and her went shopping at a drugstore and filled purses with some everyday items, she explained.

“Last year, we were all crying see that,” said Maxine Wagner, Adams’s mother. “She said, ‘Mom, I don’t know what it’s like not to have the small things in life.'”

Adams wanted to take the small things and turn it into a bigger project.

“Little things like this, we take for granted,” Adams said. “Some people go without this for days and weeks, like soap, a simple toothbrush and toothpaste.”

After getting the word out on Facebook and at her church, enough donations poured in to fill 100 bags for homeless men and women – four times as many as last year, she said.

“Once all the donations started flooding in, we started to see this is going to be bigger than we thought,” said Devan Sanders, one of the volunteers.

Several volunteers helped pack the items, which were donated by people in the community and several businesses. The goal is make the project reach people in need across the country.

“I feel like we could actually grow this to something nationwide where we can give out bags everywhere, all over,” Sanders said.

“It’s to a point where I want to start a non-profit,” Adams said. “Like as far as giving back or having something where I help my community.”

Adams plans to deliver the bags this weekend to shelters and soup kitchens in Dayton.

She is organizing another distribution for February to give out blessing bags, clothes and hot meals. To donate or volunteer, visit the project’s Facebook page or contact the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.