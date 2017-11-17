Driver hurt after car hits deer in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was taken to the hospital after her car hit a deer on I-75 near Miami Township.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the car was driving south on I-75 near I-675 when it hit the deer.

The car ended up in the median, while the deer ended up off the west side of the southbound lanes.

The woman driving the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No lanes of I-75 were shut down, but cars were avoiding the far left lane because of police cruisers parked near the crash scene.