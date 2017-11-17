High wind, heavy rain rolls in Friday night into Saturday

By Published:
(WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Strong winds and possible heavy rain will arrive in the Miami Valley Friday night and Saturday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says a cold front is moving in that will bring the wind and rain with it.

Saturday temperatures will be in the high 50s but will fall as the day goes on, Jamie says.

The storm system this weekend will bring heavy rainfall and wind gusts close to 50 mph.  Much colder air returns Sunday, and there could even be a few snow flurries.

