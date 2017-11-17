High wind, heavy rain rolls in Friday night into Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Strong winds and possible heavy rain will arrive in the Miami Valley Friday night and Saturday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says a cold front is moving in that will bring the wind and rain with it.

Saturday temperatures will be in the high 50s but will fall as the day goes on, Jamie says.

The storm system this weekend will bring heavy rainfall and wind gusts close to 50 mph. Much colder air returns Sunday, and there could even be a few snow flurries.

Stay with WDTN.com and 2 NEWS for the latest developments on the weather. Stay up to date with the latest weather information where you are by downloading the Storm Team 2 Weather App. Share your photos and videos of weather and news with us using the Report It! feature.