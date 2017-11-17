Ohio man gets 20 years for trying to record above showers

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — A convicted sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after being caught trying to record people taking showers at an Ohio state campground east of Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports 60-year-old James Sullivan was sentenced Thursday in Youngstown after pleading guilty in May to attempted production of child pornography and access with intent to view child pornography.

Sullivan was arrested in August 2015 after it was reported that someone was trying to record people taking showers at Geneva State Park. State troopers found a blanket, lotion and body fluids matched by DNA to Sullivan in an attic space above the showers.

Sullivan had previously served time in state prison for sexually assaulting girls.

His attorney says Sullivan’s sexual proclivities have been an obstacle for him leading a normal life.

