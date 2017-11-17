Program helps businesses take action against workplace substance abuse

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Businesses around the Miami Valley are taking action and using a training course to help make the workplace safer.

This information comes from our partners at the Dayton Business Journal.

The course is designed to help businesses and implement or refine their drug-free operations. This includes the implementation of second-chance policies for recovering addicts.

A two-day course will be offered November 28 and December 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the ADAMHS office.

Businesses can apply for the course now and only five companies will be allowed in each course.

If you apply for the course and do not make the list, the organization will hold the application for a class in the spring.

The course is free, though a $50 refundable fee will be assessed during registration. That fee will be reimbursed during the first class session.

If you want your business to take action and attend a training course, you must apply by November 27. To apply for a training course, click here.