Program helps businesses take action against workplace substance abuse

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Businesses around the Miami Valley are taking action and using a training course to help make the workplace safer.

This information comes from our partners at the Dayton Business Journal.

Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services is launching a new program, Wellness at Work Technical Assistance Course, to make the workplace safer and to prevent and to respond to substance abuse issues.

In an effort to address the safety and economic threat of drug abuse in the workplace, a Montgomery County mental health and addiction service is launching a new program for local businesses.The initiative is meant to empower businesses to create systems that will prevent and respond to workplace substance abuse issues in a “legally sound and meaningful way,” according to the organization.

The course is designed to help businesses and implement or refine their drug-free operations. This includes the implementation of second-chance policies for recovering addicts.

“You’re literally walked through all this by experts in the field, which is a fantastic opportunity for your business,” said Ashley Mack, program coordinator for ADAMHS.

A two-day course will be offered November 28 and December 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the ADAMHS office.

Businesses can apply for the course now and only five companies will be allowed in each course.

If you apply for the course and do not make the list, the organization will hold the application for a class in the spring.

The course is free, though a $50 refundable fee will be assessed during registration. That fee will be reimbursed during the first class session.

If you want your business to take action and attend a training course, you must apply by November 27. To apply for a training course, click here.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s