Program helps businesses take action against workplace substance abuse

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Businesses around the Miami Valley are taking action and using a training course to help make the workplace safer.
This information comes from our partners at the Dayton Business Journal.
Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services is launching a new program, Wellness at Work Technical Assistance Course, to make the workplace safer and to prevent and to respond to substance abuse issues.
In an effort to address the safety and economic threat of drug abuse in the workplace, a Montgomery County mental health and addiction service is launching a new program for local businesses.The initiative is meant to empower businesses to create systems that will prevent and respond to workplace substance abuse issues in a “legally sound and meaningful way,” according to the organization.
The course is designed to help businesses and implement or refine their drug-free operations. This includes the implementation of second-chance policies for recovering addicts.
“You’re literally walked through all this by experts in the field, which is a fantastic opportunity for your business,” said Ashley Mack, program coordinator for ADAMHS.
A two-day course will be offered November 28 and December 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the ADAMHS office.
Businesses can apply for the course now and only five companies will be allowed in each course.
If you apply for the course and do not make the list, the organization will hold the application for a class in the spring.
The course is free, though a $50 refundable fee will be assessed during registration. That fee will be reimbursed during the first class session.
If you want your business to take action and attend a training course, you must apply by November 27. To apply for a training course, click here.