Shooting Fallout: Man smashes assault rifle

RANCHO TEHAMA RESERVE, Calif. (NBC News) One Southern California man is doing his small part to help end gun violence.

Chad Vachter is a gun owner and enthusiast from Riverside County.

His AR15 assault rifle was one of his most prized possessions, but Vachter says after the growing number of mass shootings in the United States, including one earlier this week Rancho Tehama, hit close to home. He’s had enough.

“I can’t do it. I can’t have something in my house that so easily could become a part of another situation like that, and I’m not going to be desensitized to it, I refuse to,” Vachter says.

He took a hammer to his AR15, smashing the gun to bits, and is challenging other gun owners to destroy their assault weapons as well.

Vachter says he wants to make it clear that he still supports the Second Amendment rights, and he’s still keeping his shotgun and pistol, but he wants to challenge other gun owners to destroy any deadly assault weapons by using the hashtag #NotWithThisGun.