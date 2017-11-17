Teacher arrested in Kettering classroom indicted on sex charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The substitute teacher that was arrested last week in a Kettering classroom has been indicted by a grand jury.

The Montgomery County grand jury indicted Madeline Marx Wednesday on two felony counts of sexual battery.

Marx, 23, pleaded not guilty to the similar charges in Kettering Municipal Court Monday. She is accused of having inappropriate relations with a student. One incident happened in September and another in June.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office says Marx was a substitute teacher for both Kettering and Oakwood schools.

Marx has no previous criminal record.

The next court date in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court is November 30.