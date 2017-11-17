Thanksgiving dinner twist: Hot Cheetos, onion ring and ranch flavored turkey

(WFLA) — If you are looking for a new way to jazz up your Thanksgiving feast, these recipes are for you.

Reynolds Kitchens is adding a twist to the classic bird recipe with flavor-blasted turkeys.

From cool ranch turkeys to onion flavored, there are recipes for the most courageous dinner guests.

But there is one wild concoction that gobbled up our attention.

The sizzling bird is covered in crushed-up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to give it a spicy kick and red coloring.

If that wild recipe doesn’t suit your needs the onion ring turkey is a unique option. Or the ranch-flavored bird with corn chips crumbled on top may be the way to go.

If you try any of these dishes or you want to show off your Thanksgiving meal, snap a picture and share it with us on Facebook.