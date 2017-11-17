Thanksgiving dinner twist: Hot Cheetos, onion ring and ranch flavored turkey

By Published:

(WFLA) — If you are looking for a new way to jazz up your Thanksgiving feast, these recipes are for you.

Reynolds Kitchens is adding a twist to the classic bird recipe with flavor-blasted turkeys.

From cool ranch turkeys to onion flavored, there are recipes for the most courageous dinner guests.

But there is one wild concoction that gobbled up our attention.

The sizzling bird is covered in crushed-up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to give it a spicy kick and red coloring.

If that wild recipe doesn’t suit your needs the onion ring turkey is a unique option. Or the ranch-flavored bird with corn chips crumbled on top may be the way to go.

If you try any of these dishes or you want to show off your Thanksgiving meal, snap a picture and share it with us on Facebook.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s