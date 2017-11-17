Two trucks collide, lanes closed on NB I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash that caused a truck to roll over on the northbound side of I-75 in Miami County has the road down to one lane and traffic backed up Friday.

The crash happened around 11:00 on the northbound side of I-75 near CR-25A.

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol tell 2 NEWS a truck hauling water began to slow and a second truck behind it could not slow down in time. That second truck swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash but hit the water truck, forcing into the median. The second truck rolled onto its side in the northbound lanes of I-75.

OSP says two of the northbound lanes will be closed until approximately 1:30 pm Friday while crews remove the truck.

The water truck came to rest against a railing in the median. OSP says the southbound side of I-75 will be closed for approximately 30 minutes while that truck is removed. That part of the process will begin after the first truck is removed.

Traffic in the area is backed up for miles and drivers should avoid the area if possible.

No one was injured in the crash and it is still under investigation.

