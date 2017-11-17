Warning about deer strikes after recent crashes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is in hospital after her car collided with a deer on I-75. Authorities say November is the busiest time of year for deer strikes. They’re now cautioning drivers to be careful after two drivers collided with deer, Friday morning.

AAA says there were more than 18,000 crashes with deer on Ohio roads, last year.

Police say a woman was driving south on I-75 near 675, just after 5:30 when her car collided with a deer.

The car ended up in the median while the deer ended up on the west side of the southbound lanes. Medics took the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

Over in German Township, another driver collided with a deer. In both incidents, the cars were left severely damaged.

AAA Public Affairs Manager Cindy Antrican says drivers need to scan the roads and pay close attention when approaching areas with deer crossing signs.

And the most important thing to remember if you’re confronted with a deer on the road: Don’t swerve.

“Deer crashes are serious. There have been fatalities from deer crashes,” Antrican said.

“You need to keep your hands on the wheel, in position, brake hard, without losing control, brake hard, push down steady, and if the crash is unavoidable, just before impact, let your foot off the brake.

“Because when you brake hard, the front end of your car is going to go down, and if you hit the deer then, there’s a chance it can come up on the hood of your vehicle and go into your windshield.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt Jeff Kramer agrees. He said in cases, it might be best to simply hit the animal rather than try to swerve out of the way.

“That’s where people really get in trouble is when they lose control of their car, go off the side of the road, hit trees, poles, and stuff like that,” Kramer “Versus just hitting the animal and coming to a reasonable stop and you know, assessing the damage from that point.”