WDTN gearing up for 39th Annual United Rehabilitation Services Telethon

The 39th Annual URS telethon is coming up. The telethon raises money for United Rehabilitation Services, an organization that aims to enhance the quality of life for children and adults with disabilities. The telethon is Sunday, December 3rd from 11:00am-2:00 pm on WDTN. Last year, the event raised more than $110,000. Please help us raise even more this year.
