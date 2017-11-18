Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A domestic dispute leads to a deadly shooting in Dayton.

According to regional dispatch, officers were called to a home on Edison Street near Leland Avenue just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday on reports of a man fighting members of his family.

When they arrived, the found the man shot multiple times.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 35-year-old Chaunsay Tinsley of Dayton.

The incident is under investigation.