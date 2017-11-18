Dozens gather at tree lighting despite wet, windy weather

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The rain and wind Saturday night didn’t keep Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer from kicking off the holiday season at The Greene with the annual Christmas tree lighting.

And the wet, windy weather also didn’t stop dozens of others from joining in.

“I still wanted to see the tree light,” said Declan, a boy who attended the tree lighting with his family.

“We’re getting close to Christmas, tree’s going to light up – can’t miss that,” said Jamie Stamper, who attended the event with his family.

Stamper and his wife Dawn admitted the weather conditions made the ceremony different this year.

“Usually it’s very, much more crowded than it is tonight,” Dawn Stamper said. “So we were expecting to have to fight crowds. And the weather kind of dampened that.”

With damp weather, people came prepared – putting on ponchos and huddling under umbrellas.

“We’re wearing jackets, like two layers of jackets,” said Micah, a boy who attended the tree lighting.

“And wearing hats and hoods to keep us warm,” added Malachi, another boy.

Organizers announced during the ceremony that it was one of the rainiest years for the tree lighting. Tents kept performers dry, and electricians were ready to make any fixes.

Despite the rain, some people were happy the tree lighting was still on but admitted they were looking forward to getting dry afterwards.

“Going home and having supper is what I’m waiting for,” laughed Bill Carver.

The tree will be up until the end of the year, according to officials at The Greene.