HS Football Final Four pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Saturday the sites for the football state semifinals, which will be held Friday, Nov. 24, at sites around the state. All games kick off at 7:30 p.m.

2017 OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Pairings

Pairings are shown with final AP state rank and current records.

Home team listed first.

Division I

6 Mentor (12-1) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

10 Cin. Colerain (11-2) vs. 8 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Springfield Evans Stadium

Division II

1 Avon (13-0) vs. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium

Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (12-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Division III

Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1) at Massillon Perry Stadium

8 Tol. Central Catholic (11-2) vs. 1 Trotwood-Madison (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium

Division IV

1 Steubenville (13-0) vs. 5 Shelby (13-0) at Univ. of Akron Infocision Stadium-Summa Field

New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium

Division V

2 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

3 Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field

Division VI

1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (12-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

2 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Nelsonville-York (13-0) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Division VII

3 Danville (12-1) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

1 Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium