HS Football Final Four pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Saturday the sites for the football state semifinals, which will be held Friday, Nov. 24, at sites around the state. All games kick off at 7:30 p.m.
2017 OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Pairings
Pairings are shown with final AP state rank and current records.
Home team listed first.
Division I
6 Mentor (12-1) vs. Powell Olentangy Liberty (11-2) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field
10 Cin. Colerain (11-2) vs. 8 Pickerington Central (12-1) at Springfield Evans Stadium
Division II
1 Avon (13-0) vs. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) at Brunswick Auto Mart Stadium
Massillon Washington (10-3) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (12-1) at Columbus St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Division III
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (10-3) vs. Dresden Tri-Valley (12-1) at Massillon Perry Stadium
8 Tol. Central Catholic (11-2) vs. 1 Trotwood-Madison (13-0) at Piqua Alexander Stadium
Division IV
1 Steubenville (13-0) vs. 5 Shelby (13-0) at Univ. of Akron Infocision Stadium-Summa Field
New Concord John Glenn (11-2) vs. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (12-1) at Hilliard Darby Stadium
Division V
2 Canfield South Range (13-0) vs. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (13-0) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium
3 Wheelersburg (13-0) vs. Middletown Madison (11-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Field
Division VI
1 Maria Stein Marion Local (13-0) vs. 5 Findlay Liberty-Benton (12-1) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
2 Kirtland (13-0) vs. 3 Nelsonville-York (13-0) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium
Division VII
3 Danville (12-1) vs. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (11-1) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field
1 Norwalk St. Paul (13-0) vs. Minster (9-4) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium