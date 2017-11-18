Police: 2 killed, 1 wounded in Ohio during argument at home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say two men have killed each other during an argument and a third man is critically wounded in Ohio’s capital city of Columbus.

Columbus police have identified the men fatally shot late Friday as 26-year-old Calvin Carmichael and 30-year-old James Willis III. Twenty-eight-year-old Anthony Sparkes is hospitalized in critical condition. It’s unclear who shot him.

Police say the shootings occurred after Willis went to Carmichael’s home. Witnesses reported hearing an argument near the front porch of the home followed by several gunshots.

Police say Willis tried to drive himself to a hospital but didn’t get far and was taken by medics to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where he was pronounced dead. Carmichael was pronounced dead at the same hospital.

