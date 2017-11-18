Raiders drop home opener to Racers

The Wright State men’s basketball team fell at home to Murray State 80-61 Saturday night.

First Half Highlights

The Raiders won the tip and followed it with a 12-footer by Parker Ernsthausen to take the 2-0 lead. The score stayed tight with no team leading by more than four until the Racers started pulling away with less than two minutes to play in the half. MSU led 36-39 at the buzzer. Freshman Loudon Love led the Raiders with eight points and five rebounds while senior Grant Benzinger added two threes for six points. Tye Wilburn starting tonight, had four points and two steals. Murray State led 21-16 on the boards as the Raiders shot 41.4% from the field. The score was tied seven times and the lead changed hands four times.

Second Half Highlights

The second half started much like the first half with both teams exchanging baskets as the Raiders drew within one point at 16:59 and three points at 9:56 but could not get over the hump. In the final nine minutes, the Racers lead grew to the final deficit of 19 points as MSU outscored WSU 24-12. Love ended the game with 14 points and eight rebounds while Benzinger had 13 points with four free throws. Ernsthausen and Everett Winchester each had nine points. The Raiders did have 24 points in the paint and 18 points off MSU’s 15 turnovers.

Next Up

Tiffin comes to town Monday night at 7 pm to take on the Raiders.