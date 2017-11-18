Storied Middletown high school gym to host final prep hoops game

Associated Press Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) – One of Ohio’s most storied prep gyms will host its final high school basketball game Dec. 8.

The Middletown school district says the Middies will play their archrival Hamilton Big Blue at Wade E. Miller Gym, then open play at the new Wade E. Miller Arena the next day with the varsity hosting Lima Senior.

The district says all-time great Jerry Lucas is expected to attend the final game. Lucas, who starred for Ohio State and in the NBA, led the Middies to a 76-game winning streak and two state titles in the mid-1950s.

Both teams will wear throwback uniforms at the final game in the gym that dates to 1952.

Tickets go on sale Monday for both Dec. 8 and the 9 games.

