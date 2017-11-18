Strong winds and heavy rain hit Miami Valley this weekend

Watch Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All of the severe watches and warnings have come to an end around the Miami Valley.

Winds will still be gusty during the first part of the night. A wind advisory is remains in effect as well for the entire Miami Valley until 4 a.m. Sunday.  High winds may make travel difficult for high profile vehicles. 

Earlier today winds gusted as high as 48 miles per hour in Camden and Wilmington.

Along with the high winds areas north of I-70 saw one to as much as 3 inches of rainfall. This much rainfall in such a short amount of time prompted flash flood warnings. All of those warnings have been lifted, however some areas may see roads with high water on them.

 

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy and windy with showers ending.  Low 32.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder with a few flurries possible. High 36

On Sunday, it will still be windy and wind chills will be in the teens and twenties.  A few lake effect snow showers may affect areas, especially in the northern Miami Valley.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s