Windy and mild today. Showers and storms likely.

****WIND ADVISORY NOON TODAY THROUGH 4 AM SUNDAY ****

A powerful storm is moving through the Great Lakes today. Mild temperatures are expected, but accompanied by strong gusty winds. Expect non thunderstorm winds out of the south from 15-30 mph with gusts as high as 45-50 mph. A strong cold front is expected this afternoon and may spark an isolated severe storm. The main threat today will be strong winds and heavy rainfall. The winds may cause some power outages. Once the cold front passes late this afternoon and evening, temperatures will drop off quickly. We may see a few flakes of snow as temperatures cool off. Best chances will be some lake effect snow showers off of Lake Michigan on Sunday north of I-70.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and mild with showers and a few thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms possible this afternoon. Heavy rain and high wind gusts are likely. High around 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with showers ending. Low 32.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder with a few flurries possible. High 36

On Sunday, it will still be windy and wind chills will be in the teens and twenties. A few lake effect snow showers may effect areas, especially in the northern Miami Valley.