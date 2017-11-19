Dayton cell phone store owner shoots at robbery suspects

WDTN Staff Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The owner of a cell phone repair shop shoots at two men trying to rob his store.

Police were called to Fix or Cell Now located on Watervaliet just after 5:00 a.m. Sunday after the owner called 9ll to report a robbery.

According to reports, the owner, Adam Seaton, drove to his store after getting an alert on his phone from his store’s security system.

When Seaton pulled up, he saw two males running away from his store. One of suspects then turned around and pointed a gun in his direction.

The reports says Seaton then grabbed his AK-47 from the front seat of his truck and fired at the suspects who fled on foot.

Seaton was driving around the neighborhood when he spotted the suspects get into a vehicle on Mundale Avenue and take off.

Seaton then pursued the suspect’s vehicle. He says shots were fired at him from the driver’s side of that vehicle.

Seaton says he stopped following the suspects around Smithville Road and Linden Avenue and called police.

He drove back to the store and waited on officers who were shown surveillance footage. It showed one of the suspects throwing a brick through the front window of the store. The suspect then climbed through the broken window and tried to make it through a security gate while the other suspect served as a lookout.

According to the report, the suspects are being described as black males wearing dark clothing. One was wearing a face cover.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

The incident remains under investigation.

