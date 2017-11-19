Flyers finish Classic with loss to Old Dominion

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Darrell Davis scored a career-high 27 points as the Dayton Flyers fell to the Old Dominion Monarchs, 75-67 in the Gildan Charleston Classic fifth-place game.

Josh Cunningham chipped in with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Jordan Davis scored 11 off the bench.

Dayton falls to 2-2 overall.

FIRST HALF

Dayton trailed 39-29 after the opening 20 minutes.

Darrell Davis scored 10 points in the first nine minutes.

ODU shot 14 of 28 from the field and 5 of 10 from beyond the arc.

SECOND HALF

UD cut the deficit to 54-47 with 10:58 to play, but that would be the closest the Flyers would get to even the score.

Old Dominion shot 53 percent from the field in the second half and went on an 18-8 run soon after to keep the lead for good.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Old Dominion shot 52 percent from the field and out-rebounded Dayton 36-23.

The Monarchs were productive inside with 34 points in the paint.

Darrell Davis finished the Charleston Classic averaging 24 points in three contests.

UP NEXT

The Flyers return home to face the Akron Zips on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET.