Much colder today, still breezy.

Much colder air continues to filter into the Miami Valley today. Temperatures will remain in the 30s. Winds will continue to be breezy, but nothing like the high winds from Saturday. This will give us wind chills in the 20s today..

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and colder with a few flurries possible. High 39

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and cold. Low 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 45

Much of the week ahead will be rather quiet for the busy traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. Expect a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 40s to around 50.