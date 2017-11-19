Much colder today, still breezy.

By Published:

Much colder air continues to filter into the Miami Valley today.  Temperatures will remain in the 30s.  Winds will continue to be breezy, but nothing like the high winds from Saturday.  This will give us wind chills in the 20s today..

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy, windy and colder with a few flurries possible. High 39

TONIGHT:  Decreasing clouds and cold. Low 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 45

 

Much of the week ahead will be rather quiet for the busy traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 40s to around 50.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s