Ohio woman 1 of 32 Americans named as a Rhodes Scholar

Associated Press Published:
Camille Borders (Photo via Washington University in St. Louis)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati woman has been named one of 32 Rhodes Scholars from the U.S.

The Rhodes Trust says 21-year-old Camille Borders, a senior at Washington University in St. Louis, was chosen from more than 850 applicants who received endorsements from their schools to study at Oxford University in England.

A biography provided by the Rhodes Trust says Borders is a history major whose senior thesis examines the lives of black women after slavery.

The biography says Borders founded Washington University Students in Solidarity to address police brutality and racial profiling and was active in protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal shooting of a black man by a white officer.

She will be reading for a master’s degree in social and economic history.

Efforts to reach Borders were unsuccessful Sunday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s