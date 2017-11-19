Santa’s in town? You need a reservation this year

NEW YORK (AP) – Santa Claus may be coming to town, but you’ll need a reservation to see him.

At Macy’s flagship store in New York, a chance to sit on Saint Nick’s lap is by appointment only this year, for the first time ever. Starting Monday, eager families can go online to sign up for a time slot from 30 minutes to five days in advance. Admission is free to Santaland Herald Square. Professional photo packages start at $20.99.

Macy’s says the system was designed to cut down on wait times that got very long, especially during the busiest days. The department store says families can cancel a reservation and make a new one at any time. And they say don’t be too early or late for the time slot.