DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after several cell phones are stolen from a Dayton store.

Offices were called to the Metro PCS on Smithville Road around 3:00 a.m Sunday on a burglary alarm.

They arrived to find the front window has been broken and phone boxes littered outside of the store.

An employee arrived at the scene and told police that four display Iphones were gone.

No word on any suspects.