3 jailed after Sidney drug raid

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are behind bars Monday after a drug search in Sidney.

Officers from the Sidney and Piqua Police Departments executed a search warrant for narcotics in the 600 block of Lynn Street in Sidney around 8:30 am Monday.

Police found syringes and other drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Bryan Simms, 50, who lived at the home searches was arrested along with 27-year-old Danielle Lyons and 33-year-old Daniel Boyd. Boyd also lives in Sidney and Lyons doesn’t have a known address.

Simms and Boyd are charged with one count each of felony drug trafficking. Lyons is charged with a probation violation.

All three people are now in the Shelby County Jail.

The search is part of the continuing efforts of the Sidney Police Department to combat drug abuse and trafficking in that city.