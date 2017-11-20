Cell phone store owner and manager speak out about several break-ins

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  This Fix or Cell now store has been open for nearly a year.

In that time, they’ve been robbed or vandalized 4 separate times.

We’ve seen this headline before. One cell phone store after another.

Store Manager Jacob Flannagan knows this story all to well.

“This year, it seems like they are getting robbed more and more. People are more desperate,” Flannagan said.

Store Owner Adam Seaton got an alert on his phone about someone trying to break into his store around 5:00 a.m. Sunday.

He ran up the street and saw the suspect. He says that’s when they fired at him so he got his gun and fired back.

“They ran out from behind the building. I pursued them. I had Dayton police on the line and they stated firing back at me. It got kinda dangerous so I let them go,” Seaton said.

Flannagan says he knows Dayton Police have their hands tied with the ongoing drug problems in the area.

He has a message for those who continue to terrorize area cell phone stores.

“If you’ve robbed our store. If your going to rob another store, don’t,” Flannagan said. “You hurt more people when it comes to a storefront, than you will ever prosper.”

