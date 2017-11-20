Former Ohio State Buckeye WR Terry Glenn killed in car crash

IRVING, TX (WCMH) — Former Ohio State University football player Terry Glenn was killed in a car crash in Irving, Texas.

According to NBC DFW, Glenn,43, was killed in a crash early Monday morning in Dallas County.

Glenn played for the Buckeyes between, 1993 and 1995 after he walked on after a high school career at Brookhaven High School here in Columbus.

He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1996, where he played until 2001. He would later land with the Dallas Cowboys where he played between 2003 and 2008.

Immediate details about the crash have not been released.