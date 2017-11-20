Ladder launches through windshield of semi during I-70 crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi and van were involved in a crash on I-70 IN Clark County on Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday in the eastbound lanes of I-70, just past the S.R. 4 exit ramp.

Authorities say the semi hit the van. The impact of the collision caused a ladder on top of the van to smash through the windshield of the semi.

The driver of the van suffered undisclosed injuries. Authorities say that man planned to go to the hospital on his own.

There was a dog inside the van at the time of the crash. The dog wasn’t hurt and the driver planned to have a friend pick up the dog.

The driver of the semi wasn’t hurt.

No lanes of traffic were closed due to the crash.

Authorities say the driver of the van will be cited for improper lane change, causing the accident.