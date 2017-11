(WDTN) — Some roads in the Miami Valley are still closed after heavy rain moved through the area over the weekend.

The roads still closed as of 6 a.m. on Monday include:

Rip Rap Road near Chambersburg Road

Covington-Bradford Road north of Covington

Law enforcement has those roads clearly marked and blocked to all vehicles.

2 NEWS will continue to monitor road conditions and provide updates once the roads reopen.