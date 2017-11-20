Miami Valley to see more snow and varying temperatures

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley could see more snowfall and varying temperatures this winter season.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Davis says we should see more changes in our weather with unseasonably mild weather one day followed by very cold conditions a couple of days later.

Brian says these temperatures are impacted by the La Nina conditions.

Brian says the average winter snowfall in Miami Valley is more than 18 inches but we could expect a little bit more snowfall this year compared to last year.